Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
