Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,641 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,826,354 shares in the company, valued at $23,472,227.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,826,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,472,227.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,937 shares of company stock worth $22,416,723. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

