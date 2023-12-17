Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GLAD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 487,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 49.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $3,878,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 841.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 166,935 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

