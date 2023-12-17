Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GOODO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

