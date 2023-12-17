Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,481,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,481,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 611,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,469. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $329.92 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

