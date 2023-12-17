Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,026,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,026,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 611,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,800. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 31.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $329.92 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.