Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Stake Lowered by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,758 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Global Blue Group worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $875.25 million, a P/E ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 0.36. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Blue Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.