Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

