Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.32 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

