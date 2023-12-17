GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.05

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.05 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 148.66 ($1.87). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.91), with a volume of 188,651 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 462.76.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

