Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.81. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 99,540 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

