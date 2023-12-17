GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.1 days.

GMO internet group Trading Up 2.0 %

GMOYF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. GMO internet group has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

