GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
Shares of GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.72. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$41.19 and a one year high of C$50.96.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
