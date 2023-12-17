GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.72. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$41.19 and a one year high of C$50.96.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

