GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

