GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

