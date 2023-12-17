GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Blackboxstocks makes up 0.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 151.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.46%.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

