God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 10,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

