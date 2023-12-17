Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.20 target price on the stock.

Gogoro Stock Down 4.1 %

GGR stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gogoro during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gogoro by 77.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

