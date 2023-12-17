Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.20 target price on the stock.
Gogoro Stock Down 4.1 %
GGR stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.49.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gogoro
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
