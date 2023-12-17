Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.0 days.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Goodfood Market
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.