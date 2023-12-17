Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,976,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 592,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

