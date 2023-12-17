Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

GTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of GTN opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $836.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $17,570,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $28,491,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gray Television by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $9,115,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

