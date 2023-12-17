Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GBTC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 4,201,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.