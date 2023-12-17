Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of GBTC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 4,201,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $36.23.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
