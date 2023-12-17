Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

