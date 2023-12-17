Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 532 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $859.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $887.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $817.15 and its 200 day moving average is $792.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

