Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 432.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,966 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $725.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

