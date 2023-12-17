Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 5,078 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SentinelOne by 56.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on S. Citigroup raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,923 shares of company stock worth $9,549,635 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.