Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $97,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.