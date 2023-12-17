Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after buying an additional 3,083,955 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

NIO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

