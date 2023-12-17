Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

