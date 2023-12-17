Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 205.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,093 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 526,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 415,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 124.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 299,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.19. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.