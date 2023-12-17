Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 168.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.69. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.19.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

