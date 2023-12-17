Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 28.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.8 %

MBLY stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

