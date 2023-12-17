Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

