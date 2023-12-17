Green Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,754,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 1,055,740 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 709,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 502,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

QSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of QSI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.97. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

