Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,620,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.58. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCT

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.