Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 5,317 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $87,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.