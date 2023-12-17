Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.