Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.42. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

