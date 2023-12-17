Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,325,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

