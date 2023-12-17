Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

