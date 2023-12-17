Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

