Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

