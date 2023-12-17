Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,714 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,199,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VDE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.