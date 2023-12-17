Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 690 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

