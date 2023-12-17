Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

