Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

