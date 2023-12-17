Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

