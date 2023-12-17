Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

