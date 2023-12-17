Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

