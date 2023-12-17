Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $26.35 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

